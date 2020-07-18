20 Limehouse St E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous Renovated South of Broad - Property Id: 313178



Location, location, location! TOTALLY just gutted and renovated from top to bottom with all the upgrades for beauty and convenience! This historic house is located in Charleston's most desirable neighborhood. A short walk or bike ride to the very best of all Charleston has to offer; downtown's finest - shopping, art galleries, restaurants, parks, and historical sites. This gorgeous South of Broad home is a Charleston treasure. A charming two bedroom with large master, is naturally well lighted with huge windows. The home boast many historic features including 12 foot ceilings and heart of pine floors, and revealed ceiling beams. Directly off the living room is a large private screed veranda. This home is furnished impeccably and offers a washer and dryer in the unit. Please measure square footage for accuracy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313178

Property Id 313178



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903800)