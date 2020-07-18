All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 20 Limehouse St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
20 Limehouse St E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

20 Limehouse St E

20 Limehouse Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Limehouse Street, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Renovated South of Broad - Property Id: 313178

Location, location, location! TOTALLY just gutted and renovated from top to bottom with all the upgrades for beauty and convenience! This historic house is located in Charleston's most desirable neighborhood. A short walk or bike ride to the very best of all Charleston has to offer; downtown's finest - shopping, art galleries, restaurants, parks, and historical sites. This gorgeous South of Broad home is a Charleston treasure. A charming two bedroom with large master, is naturally well lighted with huge windows. The home boast many historic features including 12 foot ceilings and heart of pine floors, and revealed ceiling beams. Directly off the living room is a large private screed veranda. This home is furnished impeccably and offers a washer and dryer in the unit. Please measure square footage for accuracy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313178
Property Id 313178

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Limehouse St E have any available units?
20 Limehouse St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 20 Limehouse St E have?
Some of 20 Limehouse St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Limehouse St E currently offering any rent specials?
20 Limehouse St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Limehouse St E pet-friendly?
No, 20 Limehouse St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 20 Limehouse St E offer parking?
No, 20 Limehouse St E does not offer parking.
Does 20 Limehouse St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Limehouse St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Limehouse St E have a pool?
No, 20 Limehouse St E does not have a pool.
Does 20 Limehouse St E have accessible units?
No, 20 Limehouse St E does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Limehouse St E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Limehouse St E has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Limehouse St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Limehouse St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave
Charleston, SC 29414
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane
Charleston, SC 29407
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl
Charleston, SC 29412
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College