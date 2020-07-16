All apartments in Charleston
157 Grove Street

157 Grove Street · (757) 395-4274
Location

157 Grove Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Wegener Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 157 Grove Street · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1943 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
***Granite Countertops STAINLESS STEEL appliances! 3 BR 2 BATH, Near HISTORIC DOWNTOWN Charleston neighborhood! - Are you looking for a Historic Charleston Home? CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. This 1943 sq. ft. breathtaking home is located just minutes from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston; this is a must see! Built in 1943, each room has its own vintage lighting, with all the original hardwood floors. This home even comes equipped with a washer and dryer, and it is just a small trip over the Ravenel Bridge to find yourself in Mount Pleasant or the Isle of Palms Beach! Pets are considered on an individual basis and must be approved by the owner. This is a non-smoking rental home. Schedule your showing today!

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? You may apply online at: www.charlestonrpm.com

Real Property Management Charleston
170 Meeting St, Suite 110
Charleston, SC 29401
Office: (843) 900-4061

This is a service of www.charlestonrpm.com
Charleston leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

(RLNE5917335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Grove Street have any available units?
157 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Grove Street have?
Some of 157 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 157 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 157 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 157 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 157 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
