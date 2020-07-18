14 Townpark Ln Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Welcome to this charming townhome located in beautiful James Island! This townhome is located in the quiet community of Lakeside just minutes to downtown, Folly Beach, West Ashley, and Johns Island! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is an end unit that features vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom, located upstairs, has a spacious closet and a balcony. Please no pets or undergrads.



No pets allowed



Occupied



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program