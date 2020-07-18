All apartments in Charleston
14 Townpark Ln Apt A

14 Townpark Ln · (843) 737-6034
Location

14 Townpark Ln, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Welcome to this charming townhome located in beautiful James Island! This townhome is located in the quiet community of Lakeside just minutes to downtown, Folly Beach, West Ashley, and Johns Island! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is an end unit that features vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom, located upstairs, has a spacious closet and a balcony. Please no pets or undergrads.

PET POLICY:

No pets allowed

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 21st, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Townpark Ln Apt A have any available units?
14 Townpark Ln Apt A has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Townpark Ln Apt A have?
Some of 14 Townpark Ln Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Townpark Ln Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
14 Townpark Ln Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Townpark Ln Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 14 Townpark Ln Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 14 Townpark Ln Apt A offer parking?
No, 14 Townpark Ln Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 14 Townpark Ln Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Townpark Ln Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Townpark Ln Apt A have a pool?
No, 14 Townpark Ln Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 14 Townpark Ln Apt A have accessible units?
No, 14 Townpark Ln Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Townpark Ln Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Townpark Ln Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Townpark Ln Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Townpark Ln Apt A has units with air conditioning.
