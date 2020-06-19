All apartments in Charleston
1341 White Drive

1341 White Drive · (843) 723-2763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1341 White Drive, Charleston, SC 29407
Forest N'hood Coalition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1341 White Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1341 White Drive Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room in Beautiful West Ashley Neighborhood! - This is a lovely ranch home built in the 1960's but recently purchased and renovated with modern updates! Originally listed as a four bedroom, the home functions well as a three bedroom with an office/bonus room. Renovated master bath with modern fixtures and tile. Hall bath to accommodate additional occupants. New energy efficient windows, new roof and gutters, and new storm doors. Kitchen has been upgraded with new granite counter top and appliances. Hardwood floors through most of the home. Open main living areas flow from the front entrance to the back deck, which looks out over the expansive .27 acre lot. Fenced backyard. Driveway parking. Includes small garage for storage, etc. Long term lease of 1 year required. Landscaping included. Prefer no pets, but pets are negotiable at owner's sole discretion.

For more information contact jasmine@danielravenel.com
Virtual Tour Available

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3288037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 White Drive have any available units?
1341 White Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1341 White Drive have?
Some of 1341 White Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 White Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 White Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 White Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 White Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1341 White Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1341 White Drive does offer parking.
Does 1341 White Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 White Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 White Drive have a pool?
No, 1341 White Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1341 White Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 White Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 White Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 White Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 White Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 White Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
