Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1341 White Drive Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room in Beautiful West Ashley Neighborhood! - This is a lovely ranch home built in the 1960's but recently purchased and renovated with modern updates! Originally listed as a four bedroom, the home functions well as a three bedroom with an office/bonus room. Renovated master bath with modern fixtures and tile. Hall bath to accommodate additional occupants. New energy efficient windows, new roof and gutters, and new storm doors. Kitchen has been upgraded with new granite counter top and appliances. Hardwood floors through most of the home. Open main living areas flow from the front entrance to the back deck, which looks out over the expansive .27 acre lot. Fenced backyard. Driveway parking. Includes small garage for storage, etc. Long term lease of 1 year required. Landscaping included. Prefer no pets, but pets are negotiable at owner's sole discretion.



For more information contact jasmine@danielravenel.com

Virtual Tour Available



No Pets Allowed



