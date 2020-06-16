117 Dorothy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Fabulous end unit townhome available in The Commons of Grand Oaks Plantation! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a large eat-in kitchen with ample counter top and cabinet space, a formal dining area, and spacious family room. The master suite is located on the first floor, complete with a large walk-in closet and a master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs you'll find a loft and two additional bedrooms. This home is conveniently situated next to the community pool (open hours may vary-check with HOA), mailbox station, and overlooks a beautiful pond.



Pets may be negotiable with $250 pet fee, per pet. Applications can be completed online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 6/18/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.