Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:42 PM

117 Dorothy Drive

117 Dorthy Drive · (843) 639-4331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 Dorthy Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Fabulous end unit townhome available in The Commons of Grand Oaks Plantation! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a large eat-in kitchen with ample counter top and cabinet space, a formal dining area, and spacious family room. The master suite is located on the first floor, complete with a large walk-in closet and a master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs you'll find a loft and two additional bedrooms. This home is conveniently situated next to the community pool (open hours may vary-check with HOA), mailbox station, and overlooks a beautiful pond.

Pets may be negotiable with $250 pet fee, per pet. Applications can be completed online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 6/18/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
117 Dorothy Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 117 Dorothy Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Dorothy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Dorothy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 117 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
No, 117 Dorothy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 117 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 117 Dorothy Drive has a pool.
Does 117 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Dorothy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Dorothy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Dorothy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
