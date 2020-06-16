117 Dorothy Drive

Amenities
Fabulous end unit townhome available in The Commons of Grand Oaks Plantation! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a large eat-in kitchen with ample counter top and cabinet space, a formal dining area, and spacious family room. The master suite is located on the first floor, complete with a large walk-in closet and a master bath offering dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs you'll find a loft and two additional bedrooms. This home is conveniently situated next to the community pool (open hours may vary-check with HOA), mailbox station, and overlooks a beautiful pond.
Pets may be negotiable with $250 pet fee, per pet. Applications can be completed online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 6/18/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.