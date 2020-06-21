All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 11 West Street, Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
11 West Street, Unit C
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

11 West Street, Unit C

11 West St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11 West St, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the heart of historic downtown Charleston, this pied-terre is located just a short walk from King Street in a peaceful, quiet setting. Recently renovated and restored, this fully furnished condo features heart pine floors, fireplace with 1790's mantle, modern kitchen, washer/dryer combo, tiled bathroom with a walk-in shower, and a private balcony. Full of charm, historic character and all the 21st century conveniences, this is a wonderful residence for an extended stay in Charleston. Bedroom has a trundle bed with two twin beds. All utilities are included. Please, no undergrads, pets or smokers. Available June 16th - December 31st, 2020 only..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 West Street, Unit C have any available units?
11 West Street, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 11 West Street, Unit C have?
Some of 11 West Street, Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 West Street, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
11 West Street, Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 West Street, Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 West Street, Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 11 West Street, Unit C offer parking?
No, 11 West Street, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 11 West Street, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 West Street, Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 West Street, Unit C have a pool?
No, 11 West Street, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 11 West Street, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 11 West Street, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 11 West Street, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 West Street, Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 West Street, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 West Street, Unit C has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd
Charleston, SC 29455
Charleston Urban
296 King Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln
Charleston, SC 29414
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street
Charleston, SC 29412

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College