10 Judith St

John Robinson Cookhouse



This charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment is a little slice of this city's rich history. The upstairs apartment of the John Robinson Cookhouse is available for a minimum 30 day lease. It has been meticulously restored and beautifully decorated.



The Cookhouse is located in Charleston's Garden District near Wragg Mall , the Charleston Museum, Visitors' Center, Marion Square's Saturday Farmers' Market, two historic mansions (the Aiken-Rhett and Joseph Manigault Houses), the College of Charleston, the Charleston School of Law. Within walking distance (or by free trolley) are the King Street shopping area and antiques district, The Market, and several other historic districts.



The spacious professionally-decorated Cookhouse features one bedroom, accent antiques, a spacious bathroom with marble-tiled shower, and a fully-equipped kitchen/sitting room with eating area and full-sized sofa bed. The Cookhouse boasts a professionally-designed patio and garden and has off-street parking.

No Pets Allowed



