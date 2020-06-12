All apartments in Charleston
10 Judith St

10 Judith Street · (843) 722-6606
Location

10 Judith Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Mazyck - Wraggborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/20/20 John Robinson Cookhouse - Property Id: 127898

This charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment is a little slice of this city's rich history. The upstairs apartment of the John Robinson Cookhouse is available for a minimum 30 day lease. It has been meticulously restored and beautifully decorated.

The Cookhouse is located in Charleston's Garden District near Wragg Mall , the Charleston Museum, Visitors' Center, Marion Square's Saturday Farmers' Market, two historic mansions (the Aiken-Rhett and Joseph Manigault Houses), the College of Charleston, the Charleston School of Law. Within walking distance (or by free trolley) are the King Street shopping area and antiques district, The Market, and several other historic districts.

The spacious professionally-decorated Cookhouse features one bedroom, accent antiques, a spacious bathroom with marble-tiled shower, and a fully-equipped kitchen/sitting room with eating area and full-sized sofa bed. The Cookhouse boasts a professionally-designed patio and garden and has off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127898
Property Id 127898

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5877378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Judith St have any available units?
10 Judith St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Judith St have?
Some of 10 Judith St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Judith St currently offering any rent specials?
10 Judith St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Judith St pet-friendly?
No, 10 Judith St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 10 Judith St offer parking?
Yes, 10 Judith St offers parking.
Does 10 Judith St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Judith St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Judith St have a pool?
No, 10 Judith St does not have a pool.
Does 10 Judith St have accessible units?
No, 10 Judith St does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Judith St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Judith St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Judith St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Judith St does not have units with air conditioning.
