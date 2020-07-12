/
110 Apartments for rent in Watchemocket, East Providence, RI
$
5 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
1 Unit Available
83 South Rose Street 1
83 South Rose Street, East Providence, RI
Studio
$1,850
1850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Commercial-South Rose St - Property Id: 310339 Approximately 1,850 SF on first floor. Open floor plan with one office, kitchen area and 2 bathrooms. Lastly occupied by a church.
1 Unit Available
317 woodward st 2
317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693 AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...
1 Unit Available
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
1 Unit Available
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.
1 Unit Available
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296185 Ready to go this 900sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
86 Washburn Ave
86 Washburn Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/25/20 Beautifull 3 Bedroom in Rumford - Property Id: 314301 If you are looking for a great neighborhood to live, this is a "MUST SEE!!" Amazing 3 bedrooms apartment in quiet Rumford neighborhood, with 1200+ square feet of living space,
1 Unit Available
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bed 2 Bath in Fox Point for June - Property Id: 252629 We have a house with 5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. There is a lot of space and the unit is very easy to show.
1 Unit Available
387 Wickenden Street - 3
387 Wickenden Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
New Construction, Shared roof deck, Central Air & Heat, Hardwood Floor, Laundry in unit, Stainless steel appliances, Available Sept 1, 2020. Sorry no pets. For more info & showing call or text 401-641-2244
1 Unit Available
52 Trenton street None
52 Trenton Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873 Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2
1 Unit Available
194 Hoyt Avenue
194 Hoyt Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1334 sqft
Home Sweet Home. Live in this highly desirable neighborhood just steps to Wannamoisett Country Club, and minutes to shops, restaurants, East Side of Providence and Downtown. 10 Minute Drive to Boston's Commuter Rail.
1 Unit Available
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.
1 Unit Available
36 Governor St 2
36 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming two bedroom apartment Fox Point - Property Id: 277194 Bright naturally lit apartment with spacious double parlor and a kitchen with updated appliances.
1 Unit Available
66 Armstrong Avenue - 1
66 Armstrong Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1348 sqft
Corner of Hope and Wickenden, Washer & Dryer in unit, central heating and air conditioning, off street parking, stainless steel appliances, Available Sept, 1, 2020. For showing call 401-641-2244
1 Unit Available
3 Cumberland Rd
3 Cumberland Road, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
3 Cumberland Road is the perfect quiet setting to reside in. A neighborhood that has the welcoming personality of a friendly neighbor.
$
58 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
20 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
$
10 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
1 Unit Available
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
493 Hope Street 2F
493 Hope St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 2F Available 09/01/20 All Utilities Included Nice 4 BR In Eastside - Property Id: 319148 All Utilities Included Available September 1. Nice 4 bedroom apartment in Eastside.
1 Unit Available
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.
1 Unit Available
602 Dyer Ave 2
602 Dyer Avenue, Cranston, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Cranston 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 245367 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245367 Property Id 245367 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907370)
