Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features. Right across the street from the Providence Place Mall, features beautiful hardwood floors with an open floor plan and a full eat-in kitchen. 1 off street parking space available. Washer and Dryer included in unit. Background and Credit Check required with application for $30 fee. Water is included and pets are negotiable. 1200 sq ft.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9-hayes-st-providence-ri-02908-usa-unit-2/40b938ee-f2c9-484f-b963-bd64cac62fb5



