All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 86 Tobey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
86 Tobey St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

86 Tobey St

86 Tobey Street · (401) 232-7552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

86 Tobey Street, Providence, RI 02909
Federal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 2,300sq.ft. stylish luxury near shopping on Broadway. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out. Five bedrooms, Two full bathrooms, living, kitchen, and one study area. On a bus line, and within the preferred living area of both Johnson & Wales University locations, Brown University, Bryant University, Rhode Island College and Providence College. Close to downtown and Eastside of Providence. Near shopping, restaurants, coffee cafes. This suite is fully furnished with décor to match. Bring your bed, towels, and food. If a toaster breaks, easy - just ask us for a new one!

A little about the atmosphere: Quiet, clean, no wild parties. Looking for someone with these same qualities. Not suitable for pets, smoking or parties. We welcome the serious tenant.

ONE LOW PRICE! [per roommate]
• Internet; LAN and Wi-Fi
• Cable television
• 24/7 Maintenance
• Monthly cleaning services
• Off-street parking as available
• Security featuring: Video electronic door locks, burglar alarm and video surveillance
• Central Air-condition, Electric and Heat
• Kitchen that are fully equipped with accessories/cookware
• Large TV with DVD player
• Bedroom suites are unique and include closet, dresser, internet/cable TV ready
• Laundry facility on site
• Personal storage unit for belongings on site

Come alone or come as a group…
Take a virtual tour of our suite:
https://youtu.be/xf-UpzmPBn8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Tobey St have any available units?
86 Tobey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Tobey St have?
Some of 86 Tobey St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Tobey St currently offering any rent specials?
86 Tobey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Tobey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 Tobey St is pet friendly.
Does 86 Tobey St offer parking?
Yes, 86 Tobey St offers parking.
Does 86 Tobey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Tobey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Tobey St have a pool?
No, 86 Tobey St does not have a pool.
Does 86 Tobey St have accessible units?
No, 86 Tobey St does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Tobey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Tobey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 86 Tobey St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Medford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAPeabody, MANorwich, CTNorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity