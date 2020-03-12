All apartments in Providence
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

67 Ortoleva Dr

67 Orteleva Drive · (857) 234-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

67 Orteleva Drive, Providence, RI 02909
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
big three bedrooms (No application fee) - Property Id: 298909

Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood. This location offers quick access to hospitals, schools, parks and recreation, super market and CVS pharmacy. No Application fee. NO Pets. No smoking. Gross (Before Tax) Monthly Income At Least 2X Monthly Rent (Please provide proof). Credit score higher than 550. Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant pays his/her own electric and Gas. First Come, First Serve. First month rent plus security to move in ($2600)
- Closets in Bedrooms(furniture in pictures are not included)
- Gas Baseboard Heaters in living room
- Bathroom w/ Full Tub!
- Spacious Kitchen, plenty of room for dining set!
- Spacious Living room
- Rent includes private lot parking(1car) and unlimited Off-Street Parking Spot, water and sewer
Email maryh20189@gmail.com for any questions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298909
Property Id 298909

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Ortoleva Dr have any available units?
67 Ortoleva Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Ortoleva Dr have?
Some of 67 Ortoleva Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Ortoleva Dr currently offering any rent specials?
67 Ortoleva Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Ortoleva Dr pet-friendly?
No, 67 Ortoleva Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 67 Ortoleva Dr offer parking?
Yes, 67 Ortoleva Dr does offer parking.
Does 67 Ortoleva Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Ortoleva Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Ortoleva Dr have a pool?
No, 67 Ortoleva Dr does not have a pool.
Does 67 Ortoleva Dr have accessible units?
No, 67 Ortoleva Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Ortoleva Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Ortoleva Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
