67 Ortoleva Dr

hardwood floors garbage disposal parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

big three bedrooms (No application fee)



Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood. This location offers quick access to hospitals, schools, parks and recreation, super market and CVS pharmacy. No Application fee. NO Pets. No smoking. Gross (Before Tax) Monthly Income At Least 2X Monthly Rent (Please provide proof). Credit score higher than 550. Owner pays water and sewer. Tenant pays his/her own electric and Gas. First Come, First Serve. First month rent plus security to move in ($2600)

- Closets in Bedrooms(furniture in pictures are not included)

- Gas Baseboard Heaters in living room

- Bathroom w/ Full Tub!

- Spacious Kitchen, plenty of room for dining set!

- Spacious Living room

- Rent includes private lot parking(1car) and unlimited Off-Street Parking Spot, water and sewer

Email maryh20189@gmail.com for any questions

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298909

No Pets Allowed



