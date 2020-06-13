/
48 Apartments for rent in Mystic, CT📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
56 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1174 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
2 Godfrey Street
2 Godfrey Street, Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1971 sqft
Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
30 Pearl Street
30 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great 2 bedroom downtown Mystic unit with nice kitchen and living room. Central air to keep cool during the summer. Take a short walk to the water and enjoy all the shops, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
West Mystic
1 Unit Available
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Downtown Mystic
1 Unit Available
31 Broadway Avenue
31 Broadway Avenue, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Sweet unfurnished efficiency apartment. Near train station and Downtown Mystic. Private parking. Convenient location near CVS. No pets and no smokers. Located at rear of this building.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9 Skipper Street
9 Skipper Street, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
660 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Rental Only! Breathtaking sunsets from the living room window. This simple cottage has two bedrooms on the first floor. Both bedrooms have a double bed; bed linens are not provided.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Old Mystic
1 Unit Available
21 Cindy Lane
21 Cindy Lane, Old Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2084 sqft
Exceptional, clean and updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths ranch, located in Mystic. Super master suite with walkin closet. Mitsubishi split A/C for those hot days ahead. Tons of storage in the huge basement and attic.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
332 Pumpkin Hill Road
332 Pumpkin Hill Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Ideal location central to everything, this nearly new 2 bedroom duplex is very spacious, clean and brand new! large kitchen and family with two very spacious bedrooms on the 2 nd floor, large full bath. Full basement for storage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
For Rent with great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
209 South Shore Avenue
209 South Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1876 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath cottage with direct oceanfront access. Spectacular water views, large wrap around covered porch waterside with private yard and gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
1 Pacific Street
1 Pacific Street, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Perfect location with gorgeous views and just steps away from GLP’s South Beach, Inner Lagoon, Tennis Courts, playground and all other GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 4-bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1554 sqft
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
58 Sound Breeze Avenue
58 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
Fully furnished with everything you need offering 1st and 2nd floor ensuite bedrooms, central air, oil heat and a spacious outdoor deck with beautiful private yard within walking distance to all of GLP amenities. Available September 4th 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
106 East Shore Avenue
106 East Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1980 sqft
Enjoy the tranquility of living by the shore during the off-season months at Groton Long Point in this charming 4-bedroom 2 bath ocean view rental. Picturesque water views and Magnificent sunrises fully furnished with everything you need.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
10 Weston Road
10 Weston Road, Groton Long Point, CT
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2588 sqft
Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Groton Long Point
1 Unit Available
24 Prospect Street
24 Prospect Street, Groton Long Point, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2217 sqft
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath GLP Cottage sleeps up to 12 guest with large yard great for entertaining and fully furnished with everything you will need to enjoy a great vacation stay! Within walking distance to all of GLP's amenities, beaches and
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Long Hill
15 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northwest
37 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$975
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
South New London
4 Units Available
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mystic rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,930.
Some of the colleges located in the Mystic area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mystic from include Providence, Middletown, Warwick, Manchester, and Norwich.
