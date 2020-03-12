50 Pitman St 1

Amenities
Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682
Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores. Apartment is currently having the kitchen and bathroom remodeled and will be available June 15th. The unit has high ceilings, closets in both bedrooms and a massive wrap around porch on the front of the property. Unit also comes with off street parking. This place is great and is going to look even better. Don't miss out.
Utility averages for year: $35 Gas, $39 electric
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287682
No Pets Allowed
