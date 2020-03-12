All apartments in Providence
50 Pitman St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

50 Pitman St 1

50 Pitman St · (401) 524-9274
Location

50 Pitman St, Providence, RI 02906
Wayland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682

Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores. Apartment is currently having the kitchen and bathroom remodeled and will be available June 15th. The unit has high ceilings, closets in both bedrooms and a massive wrap around porch on the front of the property. Unit also comes with off street parking. This place is great and is going to look even better. Don't miss out.

Utility averages for year: $35 Gas, $39 electric
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287682
Property Id 287682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Pitman St 1 have any available units?
50 Pitman St 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Pitman St 1 have?
Some of 50 Pitman St 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Pitman St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
50 Pitman St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Pitman St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 50 Pitman St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 50 Pitman St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 50 Pitman St 1 does offer parking.
Does 50 Pitman St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Pitman St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Pitman St 1 have a pool?
No, 50 Pitman St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 50 Pitman St 1 have accessible units?
No, 50 Pitman St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Pitman St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Pitman St 1 has units with dishwashers.
