Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the 2nd floor with large windows and high ceilings. Very conveniently located in Federal Hill area, close to shopping, dining, I95 and Rt 6. Walking distance from great restaurants and downtown Providence.



To apply please use this link: https://badgerrealty.managebuilding.com

Application, proof of income, BCI check, first month and security are required to move in.

No pets. No smoking.

Apartment building-3 units