38 Doyle Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

38 Doyle Ave 2

38 Doyle Avenue · (401) 739-5424
Location

38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI 02906
Mt. Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963

Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner. Wholefoods/Starbucks/Staples across the street! This Beautiful spacious apt has 3 large bedrms &walk-in clos & offers many work from home possibilities. Unit features hardwood floors & ample storage throughout. Enormous Chef's kitchen is fully equipped w/new appliances: fridge, stove, dishwasher&lots cabinets! Off street parking for residents& in-bldg coin-op washer& dryer. Our shaded, community, 300sq ft outdoor patio is ideal for working/ relaxing at home. Call/email for appointment!! Apt now available for qualified applicants. Fall semester move in also considered. Vacancies are changing please check website updates. Please arrive wearing mask & gloves for tour(required) We are practicing current COVID-19 guidelines. Thank you for doing the same! Call Maggie/Charles:Owner pays for trash, sewer& water. Tenants pay for Gas heat&electric. 1 yr lease minimum(renewable after first year). Rent $1,650/month Sec deposit $1,650
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38-doyle-ave-providence-ri-unit-2/304963
Property Id 304963

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5949659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Doyle Ave 2 have any available units?
38 Doyle Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Doyle Ave 2 have?
Some of 38 Doyle Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Doyle Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
38 Doyle Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Doyle Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Doyle Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 38 Doyle Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 38 Doyle Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 38 Doyle Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Doyle Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Doyle Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 38 Doyle Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 38 Doyle Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 38 Doyle Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Doyle Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Doyle Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
