38 Doyle Ave 2

Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963



Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner. Wholefoods/Starbucks/Staples across the street! This Beautiful spacious apt has 3 large bedrms &walk-in clos & offers many work from home possibilities. Unit features hardwood floors & ample storage throughout. Enormous Chef's kitchen is fully equipped w/new appliances: fridge, stove, dishwasher&lots cabinets! Off street parking for residents& in-bldg coin-op washer& dryer. Our shaded, community, 300sq ft outdoor patio is ideal for working/ relaxing at home. Call/email for appointment!! Apt now available for qualified applicants. Fall semester move in also considered. Vacancies are changing please check website updates. Please arrive wearing mask & gloves for tour(required) We are practicing current COVID-19 guidelines. Thank you for doing the same! Call Maggie/Charles:Owner pays for trash, sewer& water. Tenants pay for Gas heat&electric. 1 yr lease minimum(renewable after first year). Rent $1,650/month Sec deposit $1,650

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38-doyle-ave-providence-ri-unit-2/304963

Property Id 304963



No Dogs Allowed



