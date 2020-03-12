371 S Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is your chance to live on the third and fourth floors of an 18th century warehouse. This beautiful home is next door to the newly opened Plant City Restaurant and is directly across the street from the new pedestrian bridge. The property owners have won multiple awards for the restoration of this building. The main level features a gourmet kitchen that is open to an expansive living and dining room with views of the Providence River, the downtown skyline, and Waterfire! Exposed original beams and stone walls create a truly unique ambiance that could not be duplicated. Upstairs are two, king-sized bedrooms with beautiful en-suite baths. This luxurious two-story apartment blends the very best of old and new. It is a very short walk to shops and restaurants on Wickenden Street, downtown, RISD, Brown University, and much more. Gas, water, and one parking space are included. One year lease. No pets and no smoking.