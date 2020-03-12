All apartments in Providence
Providence, RI
371 S Main Street
Last updated May 19 2020

371 S Main Street

371 South Main Street · (401) 284-4800
Location

371 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903
College Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

This is your chance to live on the third and fourth floors of an 18th century warehouse. This beautiful home is next door to the newly opened Plant City Restaurant and is directly across the street from the new pedestrian bridge. The property owners have won multiple awards for the restoration of this building. The main level features a gourmet kitchen that is open to an expansive living and dining room with views of the Providence River, the downtown skyline, and Waterfire! Exposed original beams and stone walls create a truly unique ambiance that could not be duplicated. Upstairs are two, king-sized bedrooms with beautiful en-suite baths. This luxurious two-story apartment blends the very best of old and new. It is a very short walk to shops and restaurants on Wickenden Street, downtown, RISD, Brown University, and much more. Gas, water, and one parking space are included. One year lease. No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 S Main Street have any available units?
371 S Main Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 371 S Main Street have?
Some of 371 S Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
371 S Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 371 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 371 S Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 371 S Main Street does offer parking.
Does 371 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 S Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 371 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 371 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 371 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 371 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 S Main Street has units with dishwashers.
