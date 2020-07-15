Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:09 AM
19 Apartments For Rent Near RIC
Last updated July 19 at 02:50 PM
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
Federal Hill
17 Hewitt Street
17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1206 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1139 Hartford Avenue
1139 Hartford Avenue, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Up Dated and freshly painted 2 Bedroom condo with plenty of room. This nice and bright condo has all new carpeting and updated kitchen. Large Living room 12 X17 with Dining Area. Convenient location! Easy Highway access and close to all shopping.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1605 Douglas Avenue #4
1605 Douglas Avenue, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse for rent, inc heat. Legacy Real Estate - Large townhouse style condo at Twin Rivers Condos North Providence. 2 beds, 1.5 baths. Sliders off the eat in kitchen to a private deck.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
Elmhurst
22 Whitford Avenue
22 Whitford Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1131 sqft
Beautiful, spacious and cozy cottage; newly painted, newer granite kitchen, 1st floor all hardwoods with full bath, bedroom, kitchen, sitting area, dining room, living room. Lovely 3 season turret for Summer dining or just relaxing with a book.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
15 Thomas St
15 Thomas Street, Providence County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$625
3100 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 3,100sq.ft. of large luxury townhouse in the heart of Centerdale. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out over two floors.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Valley
80 Berkley Street
80 Berkley Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Available for AUGUST ..Berkley st ..1st Floor ..3 Beds ..Hadrwood Living room..Hardwood bed rooms ..Eat in kitchen..Gas heat..Coin Opp washer and dryer ..Parking for 2...$1600..call 401-439-5130..
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
Mount Pleasant
1143 Chalkstone Avenue
1143 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
987 sqft
Three bedroom all newly painted, light and bright with big windows. Renovated bathroom. Second floor. Gas heat and hot water. Off street parking. Coin-op laundry in basement. Close to Rhode Island College and PC.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
Valley
12 Eagle Street
12 Eagle St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1391 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all Studio, one and two bedroom apartments. One Month Free with a new 13 Month Lease on all 2 Bedroom Units.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
Valley
11 EAGLE Street
11 Eagle Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1132 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all Studio, one and two bedroom apartments. One Month Free with a new 13 Month Lease on all 2 Bedroom Units.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
Valley
411 Valley Street
411 Valley Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1502 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all Studio, one and two bedroom apartments. One Month Free with a new 13 Month Lease on all 2 Bedroom Units.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
Killingly Street
22 Myra Street
22 Myra Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
360 sqft
Great open floor plan apartment washer and dryer in unit. Gas, electric, and basic cable included.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
5 Garibaldi Street Unit 33
5 Garibaldi Street, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
790 sqft
No Prov 2 Bed Condo Heat Inc - Garden Style Condo Secured Entry Heat & Hot Water Included New Laminate Flooring Living room Fully Applianced Eat in Kitchen 2 Beds Full Bath Coin Op Laundry in Building Parking App Fee for Credit & BCI check No Pets
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
Valley
22 Eagle Street
22 Eagle St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
Photos represent similar units. “$500 security deposit with your good credit on all Studio, one and two bedroom apartments. One Month Free with a new 13 Month Lease on all 2 Bedroom Units.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
2139 Mineral Spring Avenue - 2
2139 Mineral Spring Avenue, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Very clean, open 2 bedroom unit with ALL Utilities included on 2nd floor. Very convenient location, just a short drive away from shopping, restaurants, Rt 44 and Rt 295.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
Olneyville
11 Aleppo Street - 1
11 Aleppo St, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available September 1st. Come be a part of the Atlantic Design Works, a community of designers and creative food entrepreneurs! We currently have an opening in our highly visible first floor at the corner of Manton and Aleppo Street.