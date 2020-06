Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472



Available June 1!

Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St.

$575 each (3 people)



Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor. Hardwood floor, nice bedroom with closets. Nice kitchen with dishwasher, laundry in the unit.



No dogs please. Cat is okay.



Please call or text 401-419-9216.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104472

No Dogs Allowed



