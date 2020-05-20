All apartments in Providence
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:15 AM

265 Benefit Street

265 Benefit · (401) 214-1524
Location

265 Benefit, Providence, RI 02903
College Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
265 Benefit (Athenaeum Row #5) is one of the most prestigious addresses on the East Side of Providence. The property is an historic, brick rowhouse (circa 1846) located in the heart of this renowned street on the cusp of Downtown Providence, offering stunning city views + easy access to the train station. Brand new kitchen and bath, restored floors, updated systems and freshly painted walls. Amazing city views from living room and bedroom. This unit shares a 100 sqft outdoor deck with the third floor. Perfect for working professionals, pied a terre or city escape (no students). No pets. Parking negotiable. This unit can come furnished if preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Benefit Street have any available units?
265 Benefit Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Benefit Street have?
Some of 265 Benefit Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Benefit Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 Benefit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Benefit Street pet-friendly?
No, 265 Benefit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 265 Benefit Street offer parking?
Yes, 265 Benefit Street does offer parking.
Does 265 Benefit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Benefit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Benefit Street have a pool?
No, 265 Benefit Street does not have a pool.
Does 265 Benefit Street have accessible units?
No, 265 Benefit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Benefit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Benefit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
