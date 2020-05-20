265 Benefit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

265 Benefit (Athenaeum Row #5) is one of the most prestigious addresses on the East Side of Providence. The property is an historic, brick rowhouse (circa 1846) located in the heart of this renowned street on the cusp of Downtown Providence, offering stunning city views + easy access to the train station. Brand new kitchen and bath, restored floors, updated systems and freshly painted walls. Amazing city views from living room and bedroom. This unit shares a 100 sqft outdoor deck with the third floor. Perfect for working professionals, pied a terre or city escape (no students). No pets. Parking negotiable. This unit can come furnished if preferred.