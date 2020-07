Amenities

Tired of the hassles of moving and finding roommates for a great apartment? Would you like to simplify the moving process so you have more time to do what you love? We take the stress out of apartment hunting by streamlining it for you. After a simple online application process you can enjoy the benefit of independent living while saving money and becoming part of a community with other like-minded people. It's hotel living at home. Each tenant signs their own individual lease eliminating the need for financial ties to other roommates or the hassle of paying monthly bills. For one easy monthly payment you are set up with your own private bedroom furnished with a bed dresser desk chair and nightstand in a tastefully updated apartment that boasts hardwood floors granite countertops and high-end kitchen appliances. Each apartment comes with fully furnished common areas from Smart TVs and comfy seating in each living room to plates utensils and cookware in your fully stocked kitchen for everyone to enjoy. Each rental includes all utilities heat hot water electricity laundry and high speed WiFi with 300/30 MB connection. We also provide a bi-weekly professional cleaning service to clean the common areas of each unit including bathrooms. We have on-staff maintenance for any building related concerns with most issues resolved within 24 hours. Buildings are conveniently located in Providence walking distance to grocery stores restaurants bars and public transportation. Call now to talk with a leasing professional about how to take advantage of this unique opportunity.Features: Fully Renovated Apartments Stainless Steel and Granite Kitchens Coin-op central laundry in building On property off-street surface parking for $50/mo and garage parking available for $100/mo. All utilities high speed Wi-Fi and Cable TV are included