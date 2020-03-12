18 Spencer Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated (2016) Condo Quality 3bed/ 2nd floor apartment with private entry & deck! Located one block from Broadway, this contemporary & stylish West Side apartment features a state of the art kitchen with granite & stainless appliances, gas stove, recessed LED lighting, high ceilings, oversized windows providing incredible natural light, beautiful wood floors, central heat & central AC, private outdoor deck, as well as ample storage. Adding to the amenities is the private outdoor deck & common laundry in the lower level. Conveniently located one block from Broadway, highway access, bus lines and all the new west side shops, bars and restaurants. Off street parking in rear is included. Minutes to the Train Station !