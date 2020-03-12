All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 18 Spencer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
18 Spencer Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:46 PM

18 Spencer Street

18 Spencer Street · (401) 421-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18 Spencer Street, Providence, RI 02909
Federal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated (2016) Condo Quality 3bed/ 2nd floor apartment with private entry & deck! Located one block from Broadway, this contemporary & stylish West Side apartment features a state of the art kitchen with granite & stainless appliances, gas stove, recessed LED lighting, high ceilings, oversized windows providing incredible natural light, beautiful wood floors, central heat & central AC, private outdoor deck, as well as ample storage. Adding to the amenities is the private outdoor deck & common laundry in the lower level. Conveniently located one block from Broadway, highway access, bus lines and all the new west side shops, bars and restaurants. Off street parking in rear is included. Minutes to the Train Station !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Spencer Street have any available units?
18 Spencer Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Spencer Street have?
Some of 18 Spencer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 Spencer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
No, 18 Spencer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 18 Spencer Street offer parking?
Yes, 18 Spencer Street does offer parking.
Does 18 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Spencer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Spencer Street have a pool?
No, 18 Spencer Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 18 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Spencer Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18 Spencer Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity