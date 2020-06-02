18 eighth street 401

Amenities
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693
New development with a total of 18 luxury units.
Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
Private storage lockers, bike rack area on lower level.
Off main lobby area, keyless entry to building and units, surveillance cameras, tennis and basketball courts, off street parking available.
One block from Miriam Hospital, to RISD -2.4 Miles, Brown University- 3 Miles, Providence College- 3.1 Miles and Commuter Rail Providence location -2.3 Miles, and South Attleboro location- 4.8 miles.
Near to Whole Foods, .5 miles to Interstate 95, LA Fitness, cafes, restaurants, parks.
Option for furnished price to be discussed.
No pets and no Smoking.
Prices vary
bedrooms: Unit 401-1200 Square feet- in unit washer dryer- $2100.00
call Adi at 4075200012
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300693
Property Id 300693
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5857142)