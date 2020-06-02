18 eighth street 401

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking bike storage key fob access lobby tennis court

New development with a total of 18 luxury units.

Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

Private storage lockers, bike rack area on lower level.

Off main lobby area, keyless entry to building and units, surveillance cameras, tennis and basketball courts, off street parking available.

One block from Miriam Hospital, to RISD -2.4 Miles, Brown University- 3 Miles, Providence College- 3.1 Miles and Commuter Rail Providence location -2.3 Miles, and South Attleboro location- 4.8 miles.

Near to Whole Foods, .5 miles to Interstate 95, LA Fitness, cafes, restaurants, parks.

Option for furnished price to be discussed.

No pets and no Smoking.

Prices vary

bedrooms: Unit 401-1200 Square feet- in unit washer dryer- $2100.00

call Adi at 4075200012

No Pets Allowed



