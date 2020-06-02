All apartments in Providence
18 eighth street 401
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

18 eighth street 401

18 8th Street · (407) 520-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Providence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

18 8th Street, Providence, RI 02906
Hope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
key fob access
lobby
tennis court
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693

New development with a total of 18 luxury units.
Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
Private storage lockers, bike rack area on lower level.
Off main lobby area, keyless entry to building and units, surveillance cameras, tennis and basketball courts, off street parking available.
One block from Miriam Hospital, to RISD -2.4 Miles, Brown University- 3 Miles, Providence College- 3.1 Miles and Commuter Rail Providence location -2.3 Miles, and South Attleboro location- 4.8 miles.
Near to Whole Foods, .5 miles to Interstate 95, LA Fitness, cafes, restaurants, parks.
Option for furnished price to be discussed.
No pets and no Smoking.
Prices vary
bedrooms: Unit 401-1200 Square feet- in unit washer dryer- $2100.00
call Adi at 4075200012
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300693
Property Id 300693

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 eighth street 401 have any available units?
18 eighth street 401 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 eighth street 401 have?
Some of 18 eighth street 401's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 eighth street 401 currently offering any rent specials?
18 eighth street 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 eighth street 401 pet-friendly?
No, 18 eighth street 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 18 eighth street 401 offer parking?
Yes, 18 eighth street 401 does offer parking.
Does 18 eighth street 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 eighth street 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 eighth street 401 have a pool?
No, 18 eighth street 401 does not have a pool.
Does 18 eighth street 401 have accessible units?
No, 18 eighth street 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 eighth street 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 eighth street 401 has units with dishwashers.
