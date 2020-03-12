All apartments in Providence
150 Langdon Street 1st Floor
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

150 Langdon Street 1st Floor

150 Langdon Street · No Longer Available
150 Langdon Street, Providence, RI 02904
Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Huge 1 Bed possible 2 Bed or Small Office - Property Id: 285085

Please do not be deceived by the photos, this a quality living space. Located in great area of Providence close to Highway, Shopping, Gas, etc.... It is a 1st floor unit with 1 Large Bedroom and a small office w/ no closet. Double parlor provides tons of living space. Large walk-in Bathroom. Laundry in the unit. Parking for 2. Extra storage located in front walk way. And most importantly the Heat is included in the rent !!!! Tenants will be subject to Credit Check, Background Check, Landlord Verification & Employment Verification. This is a quality Unit looking for the same in the tenant. 1 Cat ok No Dogs and definitely NO SMOKING !!! If you are interested in this unit please CALL ME do not e-mail, Please CALL ME at 401-286-6228 Ronnie
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285085
Property Id 285085

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5798501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor have any available units?
150 Langdon Street 1st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor have?
Some of 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
150 Langdon Street 1st Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor is pet friendly.
Does 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor offer parking?
Yes, 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor does offer parking.
Does 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Langdon Street 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
