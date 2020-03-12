150 Langdon Street 1st Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Huge 1 Bed possible 2 Bed or Small Office - Property Id: 285085



Please do not be deceived by the photos, this a quality living space. Located in great area of Providence close to Highway, Shopping, Gas, etc.... It is a 1st floor unit with 1 Large Bedroom and a small office w/ no closet. Double parlor provides tons of living space. Large walk-in Bathroom. Laundry in the unit. Parking for 2. Extra storage located in front walk way. And most importantly the Heat is included in the rent !!!! Tenants will be subject to Credit Check, Background Check, Landlord Verification & Employment Verification. This is a quality Unit looking for the same in the tenant. 1 Cat ok No Dogs and definitely NO SMOKING !!! If you are interested in this unit please CALL ME do not e-mail, Please CALL ME at 401-286-6228 Ronnie

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285085

Property Id 285085



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5798501)