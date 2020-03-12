12 Benefit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking. Eat in kitchen with rosewood floors; stainless steel appliances; newfridge, new dishwasher, granite countertops, soapstone sink. Elegant living room with fireplace and rosewood floors, historic details through out. Full size washer and dryer in unit, A/C. Walk to Whole Foods, train, downtown.



(RLNE5683611)