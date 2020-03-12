All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 12 Benefit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
12 Benefit Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

12 Benefit Street

12 Benefit Street · (401) 714-0811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI 02904
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking. Eat in kitchen with rosewood floors; stainless steel appliances; newfridge, new dishwasher, granite countertops, soapstone sink. Elegant living room with fireplace and rosewood floors, historic details through out. Full size washer and dryer in unit, A/C. Walk to Whole Foods, train, downtown.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/providence-ri?lid=13210665

(RLNE5683611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Benefit Street have any available units?
12 Benefit Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Benefit Street have?
Some of 12 Benefit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Benefit Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Benefit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Benefit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Benefit Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 Benefit Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Benefit Street does offer parking.
Does 12 Benefit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Benefit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Benefit Street have a pool?
No, 12 Benefit Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Benefit Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Benefit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Benefit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Benefit Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12 Benefit Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity