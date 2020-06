Amenities

Two Bedroom Condo overlooking Downtown Providence - Property Id: 278799



We currently have a lovely two bedroom condo over looking Downtown Providence. This unit includes brazilian cherry hardwood flooring, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit and much more. This unit includes garage parking for one car and is available immediately. There is a large walk in closet in the master bedroom and there is concierge service at the front desk of the building. Waterplace also offers a beautiful gym and is within walking distance to the train station to Boston or New York as well as the Providence Place Mall. The Heating and the air conditioning are included in the cost of the rent. For more information contact Gabe at 401-354-7092

No Pets Allowed



