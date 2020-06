Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

Click the "Virtual Tour" Link to Explore in 3D! Rarely Available 3 Bed Unit one Building from Broadway on Ringgold Street! Located in the heart of the West Side, this pristine unit features hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, generous bath with modern fixtures, central AC, and gas heat and cooking. Available for August 1.