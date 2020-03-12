1 W Exchange Street

Amenities

FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security. Magnificent 19th floor City view; Attached to Mall, Omni hotel and convention center; Great concierges to take care of your every need 24/7; a wide variety of restaurants in and around the building. Granite Kitchen counters; Stainless refrigerator; Very large master bath with marble flooring; Window treatments, Hardwood floors in the main area. Full length balcony; high end single unit washer/dryer. All utilities and secured assigned garage parking spot. Room service from Fleming's steakhouse and 24 hour room service from Centro restaurant, in-home massages, indoor pool and gym! A must see ! Just bring your suitcase and move right in!