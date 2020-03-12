All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 1 W Exchange Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
1 W Exchange Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

1 W Exchange Street

1 Exchange Street · (401) 487-4454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
Downtown Providence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI 02903
Downtown Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1908 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security. Magnificent 19th floor City view; Attached to Mall, Omni hotel and convention center; Great concierges to take care of your every need 24/7; a wide variety of restaurants in and around the building. Granite Kitchen counters; Stainless refrigerator; Very large master bath with marble flooring; Window treatments, Hardwood floors in the main area. Full length balcony; high end single unit washer/dryer. All utilities and secured assigned garage parking spot. Room service from Fleming's steakhouse and 24 hour room service from Centro restaurant, in-home massages, indoor pool and gym! A must see ! Just bring your suitcase and move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 W Exchange Street have any available units?
1 W Exchange Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 W Exchange Street have?
Some of 1 W Exchange Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 W Exchange Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 W Exchange Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 W Exchange Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 W Exchange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 1 W Exchange Street offer parking?
Yes, 1 W Exchange Street does offer parking.
Does 1 W Exchange Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 W Exchange Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 W Exchange Street have a pool?
Yes, 1 W Exchange Street has a pool.
Does 1 W Exchange Street have accessible units?
No, 1 W Exchange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 W Exchange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 W Exchange Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 W Exchange Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity