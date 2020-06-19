All apartments in East Providence
317 woodward st 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

317 woodward st 2

317 Woodward Avenue · (860) 459-9446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914
Watchemocket

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693

AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan. Beautiful residential neighborhood, close to shopping etc. NO PETS ALLOWED, not accepting section 8. MUST be employed, with GOOD CREDIT, clean backgrounds. I will be conducting viewings beginning June 1....please TEXT Brad at 860-459-9446...Lenox Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278693
Property Id 278693

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 woodward st 2 have any available units?
317 woodward st 2 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 woodward st 2 have?
Some of 317 woodward st 2's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 woodward st 2 currently offering any rent specials?
317 woodward st 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 woodward st 2 pet-friendly?
No, 317 woodward st 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Providence.
Does 317 woodward st 2 offer parking?
Yes, 317 woodward st 2 does offer parking.
Does 317 woodward st 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 woodward st 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 woodward st 2 have a pool?
No, 317 woodward st 2 does not have a pool.
Does 317 woodward st 2 have accessible units?
No, 317 woodward st 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 woodward st 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 woodward st 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 woodward st 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 317 woodward st 2 has units with air conditioning.
