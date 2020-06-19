317 woodward st 2

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693



AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan. Beautiful residential neighborhood, close to shopping etc. NO PETS ALLOWED, not accepting section 8. MUST be employed, with GOOD CREDIT, clean backgrounds. I will be conducting viewings beginning June 1....please TEXT Brad at 860-459-9446...Lenox Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278693

Property Id 278693



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5852854)