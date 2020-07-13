/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM
42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI
Last updated June 28 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...
Results within 1 mile of East Providence
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bed 2 Bath in Fox Point for June - Property Id: 252629 We have a house with 5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. There is a lot of space and the unit is very easy to show.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
52 Trenton street None
52 Trenton Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873 Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.
Results within 5 miles of East Providence
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Last updated June 28 at 05:06pm
2 Units Available
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
493 Hope Street 2F
493 Hope St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 2F Available 09/01/20 All Utilities Included Nice 4 BR In Eastside - Property Id: 319148 All Utilities Included Available September 1. Nice 4 bedroom apartment in Eastside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 08/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – Two Bed’s Starting at $1,500 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for August 1st.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
92 Vernon Street - 1
92 Vernon St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Charming 2-bedroom in the Westside of Providence available August 1st. Enjoy the west-side in our fully renovated, cozy first-floor 2-bedroom with lots of historic detailing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1 Charles St
1 Charles Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Conimicut
11 Vohlander St.
11 Vohlander Street, Warwick, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
11 Vohlander - Great small cottage for a starting family located walking distance to the water and provides all the amenities needed from hardwood floors to stainless steel appliances and granite countertops .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
