73 Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI with washer-dryer
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Phillipsdale
194 Hoyt Avenue
194 Hoyt Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1334 sqft
Home Sweet Home. Live in this highly desirable neighborhood just steps to Wannamoisett Country Club, and minutes to shops, restaurants, East Side of Providence and Downtown. 10 Minute Drive to Boston's Commuter Rail.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside
19 Cozzens Ave
19 Cozzens Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1612 sqft
Townhouse style duplex featuring first floor with large kitchen, living room, half bath and laundry room with all appliances included. Second floor features two large bedrooms with double closets and full bathroom.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...
Results within 1 mile of East Providence
78 Gano St
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2300 sqft
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wayland
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298856 Property Id 298856 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850475)
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
52 Trenton street None
52 Trenton Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Unit None Available 08/01/20 Sunny Fox Point House Near Parks, Shops, Colleges - Property Id: 54873 Sunny Fox Point cottage featuring new maple hardwoods, newly renovated full bath upstairs with subway tiles, 1 large bedroom and an office (or 2
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Wayland
257 Gano St Apt 3
257 Gano Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$975
This apartment is located in East Side. Near Wayland Square, close to stores, banks and restaurants. Near Brown University. (RLNE268400)
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Fox Point
35 Governor St.
35 Governor Street, Providence, RI
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This Beautiful Completely Renovated 6 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse on the East side of Providence.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Point
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wayland
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296185 Ready to go this 900sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of East Providence
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,963
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
Grant Mill
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
11 Larch Street
11 Larch Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
900 sqft
Truly a must-see!! This spacious light-filled one-bedroom apartment is on the top floor with an open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful skylights, updated eat-in kitchen, and two large closets.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
38 Doyle Ave 2
38 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious 3Bedrm walk to: BrownU, Dwntwn,Train,Mall - Property Id: 304963 Last one! 15min walk to BrownUnv, Downtn, Train. Bus at corner.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Hope
32 Doyle Ave 3
32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751 Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Federal Hill
12 Louisbourg Place 1
12 Louisbourg Place, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 12 Louisbourg Place - Property Id: 146876 Move in date 9/1 - Completely rehabbed West End 3 bed / 1 bath unit with fresh paint and new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with gleaming hardwoods.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Hoxie
28 Yucatan Drive 1
28 Yucatan Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Luxury apt. near T. F. Green Airport/Providence - Property Id: 38211 Newly built, one bedroom, furnished, luxury extended stay rental. Available for a minimum of 3 months to 1 year. All utilities included.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hope
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Mt. Hope
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Hope
83 10th Street
83 10th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Providence. Moments from Blackstone Blvd and Hope St.
