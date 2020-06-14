/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.
Watchemocket
277 North Brow Street
277 North Brow Street, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
560 sqft
Totally remodeled three room, one bedroom, first floor apartment located in the Red Bridge area of East Providence. Located minutes to the Historic East Side of Providence and to Downtown.
Wayland
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.
Wayland
228 Gano St 1
228 Gano St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
large 1bed wayland square - Property Id: 271868 PROMISING 1BED ON WAYLND SQUARE washer and dryer in unit ,central AC,private entrance new appliances including dishwasher 7 min walk to brown 2 min walk to east side market will mot last long call
Fox Point
47 John Street
47 John Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Great opportunity! Beautiful house, located where College Hill and Fox Point meet. Super convenient highway access to 195/95.Short walk to Brown, RISD, India Point Park, Thayer St. and Wickenden St.
$
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
$
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
$
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
$
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Hoxie
Sandy Lane
815 Sandy Ln, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$990
600 sqft
Located in Warwick, Sandy Lane Apartments offers the convenience of being close to both shopping and the local beaches. Our apartments are spacious and closet space is abundant. Sandy Lane is family living at its best.
429 Main Street
429 Main Street, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 Bedroom in the Heart of Historic Warren - Property Id: 301327 Being one of the newest buildings on Main Street, this stunning two story brick building was designed to complement the colonial style and charm of Warren.
Central Falls
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.
Valley
79 Andem Street 3 F
79 Andem Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Unit 3 F Available 07/01/20 All Utilities Included One BR Apt. Nice Location - Property Id: 299192 All utilities included. Nice 1 and half bed with 1 bathroom. One bedroom and another small room that could be an office.
11 Roosevelt St 3 Front
11 Roosevelt Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
North Providence 3 Front - Property Id: 207770 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207770 Property Id 207770 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821697)
Hope
34 Overhill Rd 204
34 Overhill Road, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Renovated 1bed 3 min walk to hope street - Property Id: 266685 Large 1 bedroom apartment with big close space and renovated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances dishwasher central air .
Charles
150 Langdon Street 1st Floor
150 Langdon Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1200 sqft
Huge 1 Bed possible 2 Bed or Small Office - Property Id: 285085 Please do not be deceived by the photos, this a quality living space. Located in great area of Providence close to Highway, Shopping, Gas, etc....
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the
Federal Hill
77 Tobey St
77 Tobey Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$700
1800 sqft
Working professional seeking roommates the same to share over 1,800sq.ft. luxury apartment off Broadway. Three bedrooms, One full bathroom, living, kitchen, dining.
Downtown Pawtucket
28 Bayley Street
28 Bayley Street, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
907 sqft
This is your new home! Upscale condo development located in downtown area. Approx. 950 square feet with high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Updated kitchen with bar area.
Downtown Providence
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
Woodlawn
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
Killingly Street
22 Myra Street
22 Myra Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
360 sqft
Great open floor plan apartment washer and dryer in unit. Gas, electric, and basic cable included.
Conimicut
24 Loring Road
24 Loring Road, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor apartment in an owner occupied home. Private entrance and driveway space. Use of the yard for company. Home is with in walking distance to water.
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,377
744 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
