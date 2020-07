Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym lobby package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar dog park internet access pool table

Rich with character and architectural details, the Metropolitan offers luxury apartments filled with contemporary finishes. A Philadelphia Art Deco landmark which rises 26 stories into the center of the city’s skyline, this masterpiece was designed by the famous French architect Louis Jallade in 1926.



Original limestone details and the iconic 1920's Metropolitan sign on the exterior are matched inside with a spacious new lobby, a sleek rooftop terrace, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and art deco basketball court and a brand new resident lounge. With impressive views and a minute's walk to the shops and businesses of downtown Philadelphia, the Metropolitan apartments are made for city dwellers. Contact us today to schedule an ON DEMAND virtual tour!