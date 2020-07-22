/
/
/
germantown morton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM
526 Apartments for rent in Germantown - Morton, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Duval Arms
360 East Tulpehocken Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Duval Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 E High St
501 East High Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
860 sqft
BRAND NEW, Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom w Patio - Property Id: 317445 Be the first tenants to live in this newly renovated Corner property home. New flooring throughout, tiled bathroom, and a good sized patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
441 E Walnut Ln - Apt 2
441 East Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 unit multi-family home Beautiful lovely sun-filled spacious apartment with washer dryer in each unit on a friendly and quiet residential street. Hardwood floors, new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, beautiful lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Germantown - Morton
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
43 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$864
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
56 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We are not currently conducting tours, but are still accepting applications and facilitating move-ins. Please contact our leasing office for photos and virtual tours of available apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Willow Bend
944 E Johnson St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the tree-lined community of Mt. Airy is charming apartment homes featuring hardwood floors, garden-style floor plans and spacious closets. Near the Washington Lane public transit stop and Awbury Arboretum.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
2 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated March 18 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Blakemore Apartments located between E Gorgas Ln & EVernon Rd in the Mount Airy Neighborhood. Mount Airy is a neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. Two SEPTA Regional Rail lines connect the neighborhood to Center City.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Carpenter Ln Unit 7
115 Carpenter Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful contemporary apartment along Carpenter Lane, renovated with high attention to detail. Inquire to receive an immediate video walkthrough link and schedule an in-person tour.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5340 Green St 1F
5340 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Greene St. Mamor - Apt 1F - Property Id: 314899 One Bedroom Junior. Great Room with Kitchen. Separate Bedroom. Full Bath with tub/shower Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5911 Greene Street #1F
5911 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
600 sqft
Charming, JR. 1 BDR in Victorian Twin. Avail. Now. - Property Id: 316987 Charming, Junior 1 BDR apartment in Victorian Twin House, 1st Floor Front. Available Now. Two Rooms + Bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor
5334 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Awesome, 2 BDR/2 BATH Apartment Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 310323 Awesome 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH apartment in Restored, Victorian Mansion, Entire 3rd Floor. Private. Available Now.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1125 E Stafford St
1125 East Stafford Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large Row - Oak Lane - Beautiful home with fresh paint, open living area, modern kitchen with oak cabinets and tiled backsplash, large front yard, front porch, off street parking and a garage.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
339 E Armat St
339 East Armat Street, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,150
This large three story single-family home is calling your name! Located in East Germantown, this home has been fully renovated and is ready for move in! Upon entering this home, you are welcomed by a large open floor plan, living room/ dinning
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2136 Elkins Ave
2136 Elkins Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
This lovely three bedroom, one bathroom townhouse sit on a quiet street by LaSalle University! Upon entry of the townhouse is a spacious living room with pristine hardwood flooring! Through the living room is the separate dining room with the
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Ardleigh Gardens
615 East Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Come check out our famously large apts. With tons of conveniences & comforts, in the heart of Mt. Airy. Located on Upsal Street. We offer A.C ,ceiling fans, modern kitchens, and renovated common areas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2979 W School House Lane
2979 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
850 sqft
Prepare yourself to be amazed by our beautiful park like estate. With amenities such as an indoor pool/jacuzzi, gym and a beautiful view of the city.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
439 E PHIL ELLENA STREET
439 East Phil Ellena Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1610 sqft
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. Available NOW:The home's first floor is bright and open. The front room has a large picture window overlooking the street.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5213 GREENE STREET
5213 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
3549 sqft
This charming one bedroom apartment is located on the second floor of a renovated Victorian Mansion. Heat is included in rent. The kitchen has a dishwasher, a deep-bowl sink, with plentiful of counter and cabinet space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJLindenwold, NJHorsham, PACherry Hill Mall, NJ
Ardmore, PAGlassboro, NJChester, PADoylestown, PAWillow Grove, PANarberth, PAWyncote, PAGlenside, PAJenkintown, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABlue Bell, PAAmbler, PA