Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the heart of Northern Liberties. Enter into the sunny and open living room and dining area with hardwood flooring that gives you a warm at home feel. Large kitchen with all needed appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal, plenty of wooden cabinets for your storage needs and an island that can inspire the chief in you. Private back yard. Two spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor with 2 full baths and wall-to-wall carpets. 3rd bedroom is on the 3rd floor. Lots of closet space. Washer/ Dryer in the basement!!! Central Heat! Call or Email Sharon today to view this GREAT Home. *pets allowed with owner approval