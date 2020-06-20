All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:21 PM

908 S 21ST STREET

908 South 21st Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

908 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
A gorgeous, newer construction unit with two private outdoor areas! Enter this bi level unit on the second floor and discover the hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings with built-in speakers, and large energy efficient windows which provide ample natural light. The open layout on the first floor offers plenty of room for entertaining friends and family, and showcases the gorgeous kitchen which includes quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully tiled backsplash. Just off of the living room you will find a large deck perfect for outdoor dining! Upstairs find two large bedrooms and two beautiful bathrooms. Washer/Dryer are included in the unit, as well as an installed security system, and video intercom to the front door. And be sure not to miss the private roofdeck with amazing views of the skyline! The location in the heart of Graduate Hospital can't be beat- close to shops, restaurants, the South St Bridge, University of Pennsylvania, and all that Center City has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S 21ST STREET have any available units?
908 S 21ST STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 S 21ST STREET have?
Some of 908 S 21ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S 21ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 S 21ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S 21ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 S 21ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 908 S 21ST STREET offer parking?
No, 908 S 21ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 908 S 21ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 S 21ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S 21ST STREET have a pool?
No, 908 S 21ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 S 21ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 S 21ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S 21ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 S 21ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
