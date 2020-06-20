908 S 21ST STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

A gorgeous, newer construction unit with two private outdoor areas! Enter this bi level unit on the second floor and discover the hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings with built-in speakers, and large energy efficient windows which provide ample natural light. The open layout on the first floor offers plenty of room for entertaining friends and family, and showcases the gorgeous kitchen which includes quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully tiled backsplash. Just off of the living room you will find a large deck perfect for outdoor dining! Upstairs find two large bedrooms and two beautiful bathrooms. Washer/Dryer are included in the unit, as well as an installed security system, and video intercom to the front door. And be sure not to miss the private roofdeck with amazing views of the skyline! The location in the heart of Graduate Hospital can't be beat- close to shops, restaurants, the South St Bridge, University of Pennsylvania, and all that Center City has to offer.