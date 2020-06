Amenities

1BR / 1Bath application fee details: $45 w/d in unit Parking Space No SmokingNo PetsNo Eviction Criminal History Check Credit Score 590+$1,400CENTRAL AIR & HEAT LANDLORD PAYS EVERYTHING!!! INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET!!! Dedicated Parking Spot right outside your private door entrance. As you walk through the Front door you~ll find a laundry area which includes Washer/Dryer. Neat Kitchen area. Laminate flooring throughout. Double closet in Bedroom 20 x 16 with bonus room can be used as an office space. Bathroom with oversized shower. Again, Central air and heat. landlord pays Everything. Also pays for Cable and Internet Perfect for a college student or single individual but not limited to. Security deposit, 1st month. Move in $4200 (discount on Down Payment Available)Now Available Call us now so we can prepare for your move!!!