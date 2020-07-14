841 Bridge St

Amenities

Fully-renovated 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Oxford Circle with GARAGE!

Convenient Oxford Circle location just off of Roosevelt Blvd, minutes to Tacony Creek Park and a few blocks to Tarken Playground. Quaint street with close proximity to popular Northeast Tower Center shops like Home Depot, ROSS, Old Navy, Staples, Walmart, PetSmart, Five Below, Chick-Fil-A plus ALDI, Wine & Spirits, and many other businesses nearby.



Property Highlights:

- Washer/Dryer In-unit

- Parking!!

- New Stainless Steel Appliances

- Partially-finished Basement

- Hardwood Floors & New Carpets

- Newly-renovated Kitchen and Bath

- Front Porch & Small Yard

- No Pets, Sorry!

- Water Included

- 1,200 SqFt



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873723)