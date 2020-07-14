841 Bridge St

Amenities
Fully-renovated 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Oxford Circle with GARAGE!
Convenient Oxford Circle location just off of Roosevelt Blvd, minutes to Tacony Creek Park and a few blocks to Tarken Playground. Quaint street with close proximity to popular Northeast Tower Center shops like Home Depot, ROSS, Old Navy, Staples, Walmart, PetSmart, Five Below, Chick-Fil-A plus ALDI, Wine & Spirits, and many other businesses nearby.
Property Highlights:
- Washer/Dryer In-unit
- Parking!!
- New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Partially-finished Basement
- Hardwood Floors & New Carpets
- Newly-renovated Kitchen and Bath
- Front Porch & Small Yard
- No Pets, Sorry!
- Water Included
- 1,200 SqFt
Available Now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5873723)