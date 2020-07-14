All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 841 Bridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
841 Bridge St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

841 Bridge St

841 Bridge Street · (833) 993-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

841 Bridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Summerdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Fully-renovated 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Oxford Circle with GARAGE!
Convenient Oxford Circle location just off of Roosevelt Blvd, minutes to Tacony Creek Park and a few blocks to Tarken Playground. Quaint street with close proximity to popular Northeast Tower Center shops like Home Depot, ROSS, Old Navy, Staples, Walmart, PetSmart, Five Below, Chick-Fil-A plus ALDI, Wine & Spirits, and many other businesses nearby.

Property Highlights:
- Washer/Dryer In-unit
- Parking!!
- New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Partially-finished Basement
- Hardwood Floors & New Carpets
- Newly-renovated Kitchen and Bath
- Front Porch & Small Yard
- No Pets, Sorry!
- Water Included
- 1,200 SqFt

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Bridge St have any available units?
841 Bridge St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Bridge St have?
Some of 841 Bridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Bridge St currently offering any rent specials?
841 Bridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Bridge St pet-friendly?
No, 841 Bridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 841 Bridge St offer parking?
Yes, 841 Bridge St offers parking.
Does 841 Bridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 Bridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Bridge St have a pool?
No, 841 Bridge St does not have a pool.
Does 841 Bridge St have accessible units?
No, 841 Bridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Bridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Bridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 841 Bridge St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity