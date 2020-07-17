All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

826 Lombard St Unit B

826 Lombard St · (610) 486-7840
Location

826 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1948 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Welcome to this perfectly located spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home that features covered parking, hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a spacious dining room with a private garden that has a gas line for a grill off the back. The 2nd floor chefÃ¢??s kitchen features high end appliances, a Subzero refrigerator, Dacor gas stove and electric convection oven and a second GE-Profile convection oven, a Bosch dishwasher and marble countertops throughout. The open dining room overlooks the huge family room below that has a theatre system with surround sound, a fireplace, 24 bottle wine refrigerator and bar cabinets. This 1st level family room also has a powder room and a laundry room with a full sized front loading LG washer and dryer. The 3rd floor has two bedrooms, a linen closet, and bathroom with travertine and Carerra marble. The top floor features a private master suite with three big closets and a bathroom that features a double vanity, toilet, bidet and large walk-in shower. This beautiful home is conveniently located close to Whole Foods, Seger Park, tennis courts, Starr Garden, schools, places of worship and daycare centers.

First/Last/Security required for move in. Tenant pays all utilities. $85 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Lombard St Unit B have any available units?
826 Lombard St Unit B has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Lombard St Unit B have?
Some of 826 Lombard St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Lombard St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
826 Lombard St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Lombard St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 826 Lombard St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 826 Lombard St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 826 Lombard St Unit B offers parking.
Does 826 Lombard St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 Lombard St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Lombard St Unit B have a pool?
No, 826 Lombard St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 826 Lombard St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 826 Lombard St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Lombard St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Lombard St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
