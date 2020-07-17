826 Lombard St Unit B

Amenities

Welcome to this perfectly located spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home that features covered parking, hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a spacious dining room with a private garden that has a gas line for a grill off the back. The 2nd floor chefÃ¢??s kitchen features high end appliances, a Subzero refrigerator, Dacor gas stove and electric convection oven and a second GE-Profile convection oven, a Bosch dishwasher and marble countertops throughout. The open dining room overlooks the huge family room below that has a theatre system with surround sound, a fireplace, 24 bottle wine refrigerator and bar cabinets. This 1st level family room also has a powder room and a laundry room with a full sized front loading LG washer and dryer. The 3rd floor has two bedrooms, a linen closet, and bathroom with travertine and Carerra marble. The top floor features a private master suite with three big closets and a bathroom that features a double vanity, toilet, bidet and large walk-in shower. This beautiful home is conveniently located close to Whole Foods, Seger Park, tennis courts, Starr Garden, schools, places of worship and daycare centers.



First/Last/Security required for move in. Tenant pays all utilities. $85 application fee per adult.