813 RED LION ROAD

Rarely offered a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in prestigious Ambassador Condominium. Balcony with additional storage space. Unit is located on a 3rd floor. The apartment can be rented furnished. Rent incl. H/C water, sewer, heating and cooking gas, pool and, etc. Good credit, first, last month rent and security deposit are required by the owner. Great location, close to shopping, major roads, and public transportation. Monthly rent includes gas and waterPets are not permitted by Association. Call Agent for details.