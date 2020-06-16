All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:11 PM

813 RED LION ROAD

813 Red Lion Road · (215) 698-2269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

813 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Somerton

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C6 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Rarely offered a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in prestigious Ambassador Condominium. Balcony with additional storage space. Unit is located on a 3rd floor. The apartment can be rented furnished. Rent incl. H/C water, sewer, heating and cooking gas, pool and, etc. Good credit, first, last month rent and security deposit are required by the owner. Great location, close to shopping, major roads, and public transportation. Monthly rent includes gas and waterPets are not permitted by Association. Call Agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 RED LION ROAD have any available units?
813 RED LION ROAD has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 RED LION ROAD have?
Some of 813 RED LION ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 RED LION ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
813 RED LION ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 RED LION ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 813 RED LION ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 813 RED LION ROAD offer parking?
No, 813 RED LION ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 813 RED LION ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 RED LION ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 RED LION ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 813 RED LION ROAD has a pool.
Does 813 RED LION ROAD have accessible units?
No, 813 RED LION ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 813 RED LION ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 RED LION ROAD has units with dishwashers.
