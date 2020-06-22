812 N 15TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This 1 bedroom apartment is professionally managed by JG Real Estate, and offers a spacious interior with contemporary design elements, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, laundry in-unit, and tons of storage space! Centrally located just a block off of Broad Street in Francisville, amidst ample public transportation routes, and walkable to lots of convenient local spots including casual dining, groceries, bars, shopping, and only a ten minute walk to the Art Museum! The layout is circular, beginning with the living room and flowing through the kitchen and dining areas, making a u-turn in the bedroom and continuing through the walk-through closet, bathroom, and back into the living room. Large windows on each end of the apartment allow lots of natural light for a light and airy feel. The galley style kitchen features sleek shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's ample counter space and a dining area situated between the kitchen and bedroom. The walk-through closet connects the bedroom and bathroom, each spacious room has luxurious finishes. The bathroom boasts contemporary design with extra large subway tiling, glass sink, tile backsplash and a full tub with shower head. The bedroom has huge sliding glass doors to your private patio, which has plenty of room for a variety of furniture setups. There's a laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer for added convenience, and central A/C to keep you comfortable all year long! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in Francisville, this apartment is walkable to neighborhood favorites such as Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Bold Coffee Bar, Vineyards Cafe, The Greyhound Cafe, and more! Also near multiple public transportation routes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $25/month flat water fee, and monthly electricity, cable/internet.