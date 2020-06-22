All apartments in Philadelphia
812 N 15TH STREET
812 N 15TH STREET

812 North 15th Street · (215) 467-4100
812 North 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This 1 bedroom apartment is professionally managed by JG Real Estate, and offers a spacious interior with contemporary design elements, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, laundry in-unit, and tons of storage space! Centrally located just a block off of Broad Street in Francisville, amidst ample public transportation routes, and walkable to lots of convenient local spots including casual dining, groceries, bars, shopping, and only a ten minute walk to the Art Museum! The layout is circular, beginning with the living room and flowing through the kitchen and dining areas, making a u-turn in the bedroom and continuing through the walk-through closet, bathroom, and back into the living room. Large windows on each end of the apartment allow lots of natural light for a light and airy feel. The galley style kitchen features sleek shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's ample counter space and a dining area situated between the kitchen and bedroom. The walk-through closet connects the bedroom and bathroom, each spacious room has luxurious finishes. The bathroom boasts contemporary design with extra large subway tiling, glass sink, tile backsplash and a full tub with shower head. The bedroom has huge sliding glass doors to your private patio, which has plenty of room for a variety of furniture setups. There's a laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer for added convenience, and central A/C to keep you comfortable all year long! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in Francisville, this apartment is walkable to neighborhood favorites such as Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Bold Coffee Bar, Vineyards Cafe, The Greyhound Cafe, and more! Also near multiple public transportation routes.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $25/month flat water fee, and monthly electricity, cable/internet.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 812 N 15TH STREET have any available units?
812 N 15TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 N 15TH STREET have?
Some of 812 N 15TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 N 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
812 N 15TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 N 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 N 15TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 812 N 15TH STREET offer parking?
No, 812 N 15TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 812 N 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 N 15TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 N 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 812 N 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 812 N 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 812 N 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 812 N 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 N 15TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
