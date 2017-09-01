7753 Oxford Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well kept unit is on the first floor of a duplex , With newer carpet throughout. Fresh paint , In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove,dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of closet space .Central A/C Off Street parking for one car.

No Smoking , No Pets Tenants pay Gas, electric + Shared water



$55 non-refundable application fee for anyone 18 and older. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected. Renters insurance required.



During Covid 19 please call our office for pre screening and qualifications 215-745-4200 Ext 1010. mcsherryhomes.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.