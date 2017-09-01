7753 Oxford Avenue

Amenities
Well kept unit is on the first floor of a duplex , With newer carpet throughout. Fresh paint , In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove,dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of closet space .Central A/C Off Street parking for one car.
No Smoking , No Pets Tenants pay Gas, electric + Shared water
$55 non-refundable application fee for anyone 18 and older. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected. Renters insurance required.
During Covid 19 please call our office for pre screening and qualifications 215-745-4200 Ext 1010. mcsherryhomes.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.