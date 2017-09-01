All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

7753 Oxford Avenue

7753 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7753 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept unit is on the first floor of a duplex , With newer carpet throughout. Fresh paint , In unit washer and dryer. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove,dishwasher and garbage disposal. Plenty of closet space .Central A/C Off Street parking for one car.
No Smoking , No Pets Tenants pay Gas, electric + Shared water

$55 non-refundable application fee for anyone 18 and older. Credit and background checks required. 1st, last and security deposits collected. Renters insurance required.

During Covid 19 please call our office for pre screening and qualifications 215-745-4200 Ext 1010. mcsherryhomes.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7753 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
7753 Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7753 Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 7753 Oxford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7753 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7753 Oxford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7753 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7753 Oxford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 7753 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7753 Oxford Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7753 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7753 Oxford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7753 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 7753 Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7753 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7753 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7753 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7753 Oxford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
