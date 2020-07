Amenities

A must see!! Great space and value in this enormous one bedroom located on the third floor of this sun splashed residence, in the heart of the Italian market/Bella Vista neighborhood boasts: All open living and dining area, tons of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Gracious bathroom , laundry in unit, and some utilities included. Just minutes from Di Bruno brothers, Sabrina's, and EZ access to public transportation.