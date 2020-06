Amenities

bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities

For RENT!!! Excellent twin home for rent! Don't miss out the house is huge and in great condition freshly painted throug out. New carpets in rooms upstairs. New bathroom with new bathtub. Extra room up in attic. Finished basememt with half bathroom and laundry. Huge space on first floor living room dining room and kitchen leading outside to back yard. Landlord pays water. Please contanct me direclty for showings or questions Florian Tiko 2672107218