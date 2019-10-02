All apartments in Philadelphia
724 N BODINE STREET
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:12 PM

724 N BODINE STREET

724 North Bodine Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

724 North Bodine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 or 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths home with a roof deck and hardwood floors throughout, nestled in the heart of Northern Liberties, between Fairmount and Brown, right around the corner from 2nd St - stone's throw away from all the restaurants and bars. The first floor features an open living room/dining room combo, an updated kitchen and an outdoor patio. The second floor offers a library nook, a 3 piece bath and a large bedroom. The third floor hosts a large bedroom and an additional bedroom or large family room with stairs up to the rooftop deck. Basement is unfinished with washer, dryer and 1/2 bath. Ready for move-in! Lots of original character.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 N BODINE STREET have any available units?
724 N BODINE STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 N BODINE STREET have?
Some of 724 N BODINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 N BODINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
724 N BODINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 N BODINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 724 N BODINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 724 N BODINE STREET offer parking?
No, 724 N BODINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 724 N BODINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 N BODINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 N BODINE STREET have a pool?
No, 724 N BODINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 724 N BODINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 724 N BODINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 724 N BODINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 N BODINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
