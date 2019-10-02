724 N BODINE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Fantastic 2 or 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths home with a roof deck and hardwood floors throughout, nestled in the heart of Northern Liberties, between Fairmount and Brown, right around the corner from 2nd St - stone's throw away from all the restaurants and bars. The first floor features an open living room/dining room combo, an updated kitchen and an outdoor patio. The second floor offers a library nook, a 3 piece bath and a large bedroom. The third floor hosts a large bedroom and an additional bedroom or large family room with stairs up to the rooftop deck. Basement is unfinished with washer, dryer and 1/2 bath. Ready for move-in! Lots of original character.