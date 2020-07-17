6909 EPIPHANY PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated bathtub

Enjoy suburban living with the convenience of the City and easy access to Route 76, Route 1, Ridge Ave, Henry Ave, Wissahickon Valley Park, and Main Street Manayunk. Welcome home to this beautiful newer construction home situated in the highly sought Valley View Court of Roxborough, situated on a quiet cul-da-sac with 2-car garage parking and an over-sized driveway, large deck and private backyard for relaxing or entertaining. This newer construction home has many owner upgrades including tile and hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, plantation shutters, granite/quartz counter-tops in the kitchen, iron railings throughout the 2-story foyer, arched entryways, finished basement, and large master suite with tiled master bath and claw-foot bath tub, and so much more. Owner is licensed real estate agent.