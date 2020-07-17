All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6909 EPIPHANY PLACE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM

6909 EPIPHANY PLACE

6909 Epiphany Court · (267) 254-7994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Upper Roxborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6909 Epiphany Court, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Upper Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Enjoy suburban living with the convenience of the City and easy access to Route 76, Route 1, Ridge Ave, Henry Ave, Wissahickon Valley Park, and Main Street Manayunk. Welcome home to this beautiful newer construction home situated in the highly sought Valley View Court of Roxborough, situated on a quiet cul-da-sac with 2-car garage parking and an over-sized driveway, large deck and private backyard for relaxing or entertaining. This newer construction home has many owner upgrades including tile and hardwood flooring throughout the main floor, plantation shutters, granite/quartz counter-tops in the kitchen, iron railings throughout the 2-story foyer, arched entryways, finished basement, and large master suite with tiled master bath and claw-foot bath tub, and so much more. Owner is licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE have any available units?
6909 EPIPHANY PLACE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE have?
Some of 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6909 EPIPHANY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE offers parking.
Does 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE have a pool?
No, 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE has accessible units.
Does 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6909 EPIPHANY PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Vista
2805 N 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19131
717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity