Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6379 Woodbine Ave

6379 Woodbine Avenue · (267) 240-7157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6379 Woodbine Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19151
Overbrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2.5 baths, $2800 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 07/01/20 Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298

Charming Colonial Revival
6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151
Description
Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home in Historic Overbrook farms. Looking for community oriented professionals/grad students or single family to rent our well loved home. All architectural details preserved in this charming colonial revival in historic quiet residential neighborhood of Philadelphia. Fully furnished, hardwood floors, laundry on site. Tree lined streets, driveway and free street parking. Walking distance to Saint Joseph University, Our lady of Lourdes and all public transportation. Nearby school: Friends Central.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134298
Property Id 134298

(RLNE5785001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6379 Woodbine Ave have any available units?
6379 Woodbine Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6379 Woodbine Ave have?
Some of 6379 Woodbine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6379 Woodbine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6379 Woodbine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6379 Woodbine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6379 Woodbine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6379 Woodbine Ave offer parking?
No, 6379 Woodbine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6379 Woodbine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6379 Woodbine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6379 Woodbine Ave have a pool?
No, 6379 Woodbine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6379 Woodbine Ave have accessible units?
No, 6379 Woodbine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6379 Woodbine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6379 Woodbine Ave has units with dishwashers.
