6379 Woodbine Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 07/01/20 Charming Colonial Revival for rent - Property Id: 134298



Charming Colonial Revival

6381 Woodbine Ave Philadelphia, PA, 19151

Description

Home for rent by owner Pride of ownership shows in this beautifully maintained colonial home in Historic Overbrook farms. Looking for community oriented professionals/grad students or single family to rent our well loved home. All architectural details preserved in this charming colonial revival in historic quiet residential neighborhood of Philadelphia. Fully furnished, hardwood floors, laundry on site. Tree lined streets, driveway and free street parking. Walking distance to Saint Joseph University, Our lady of Lourdes and all public transportation. Nearby school: Friends Central.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134298

