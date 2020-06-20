All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6241 North Lambert Street

6241 North Lambert Street · No Longer Available
Location

6241 North Lambert Street, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Ogontz

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1000 3 bed 1 bath in West Oak lane - Renovated 3 bed 1 bath home in W. Oak Ln. Kitchen and bathroom have been renovated new cabinets new shower and tub. Home also has new floors throughout. Available for immediate move in!

Chris@tcsmgt.com

(RLNE3426169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 North Lambert Street have any available units?
6241 North Lambert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 6241 North Lambert Street currently offering any rent specials?
6241 North Lambert Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 North Lambert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6241 North Lambert Street is pet friendly.
Does 6241 North Lambert Street offer parking?
No, 6241 North Lambert Street does not offer parking.
Does 6241 North Lambert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6241 North Lambert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 North Lambert Street have a pool?
No, 6241 North Lambert Street does not have a pool.
Does 6241 North Lambert Street have accessible units?
No, 6241 North Lambert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 North Lambert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6241 North Lambert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6241 North Lambert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6241 North Lambert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
