Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
622 N 12TH ST 4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

622 N 12TH ST 4

622 N 12th St · (267) 797-2175
Location

622 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Located in the Spring Arts neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as The Union Transfer, Phila MOCA, Love City Brewing, and Roy Pitz bar, and more! Luxury studio with overhead track lighting, sconces, private outdoor patio, and marble floors. Enter through double doors to this spacious open concept apartment. This 0 bed 1 bath rental is available starting 2020-07-15. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5907206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 N 12TH ST 4 have any available units?
622 N 12TH ST 4 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 N 12TH ST 4 have?
Some of 622 N 12TH ST 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 N 12TH ST 4 currently offering any rent specials?
622 N 12TH ST 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 N 12TH ST 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 N 12TH ST 4 is pet friendly.
Does 622 N 12TH ST 4 offer parking?
No, 622 N 12TH ST 4 does not offer parking.
Does 622 N 12TH ST 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 N 12TH ST 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 N 12TH ST 4 have a pool?
No, 622 N 12TH ST 4 does not have a pool.
Does 622 N 12TH ST 4 have accessible units?
No, 622 N 12TH ST 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 622 N 12TH ST 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 N 12TH ST 4 has units with dishwashers.
