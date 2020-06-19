618 W CHEW AVE

Amenities

Well maintained Duplex Twin! Freshly painted with all brick exterior and newer roof. Located on an extra wide street in a quiet desirable neighborhood. Separate entrances and utilities. First floor unit is a spacious 2 bedroom with access to the large front porch and an outside entrance to the rear yard and basement with laundry hook ups. Hardwood floors, original stained glass windows, short walking distance to shopping, dining, transportation and lovely local park. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included.