618 W CHEW AVE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

618 W CHEW AVE

618 West Chew Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

618 West Chew Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120
Olney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Well maintained Duplex Twin! Freshly painted with all brick exterior and newer roof. Located on an extra wide street in a quiet desirable neighborhood. Separate entrances and utilities. First floor unit is a spacious 2 bedroom with access to the large front porch and an outside entrance to the rear yard and basement with laundry hook ups. Hardwood floors, original stained glass windows, short walking distance to shopping, dining, transportation and lovely local park. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 W CHEW AVE have any available units?
618 W CHEW AVE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 W CHEW AVE have?
Some of 618 W CHEW AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 W CHEW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
618 W CHEW AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 W CHEW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 618 W CHEW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 618 W CHEW AVE offer parking?
No, 618 W CHEW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 618 W CHEW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 W CHEW AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 W CHEW AVE have a pool?
No, 618 W CHEW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 618 W CHEW AVE have accessible units?
No, 618 W CHEW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 618 W CHEW AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 W CHEW AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
