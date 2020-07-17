5986 Henry Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

We have a very nice one-bedroom apartment available on Henry Avenue in Roxborough. The apartment has wall-to-wall carpeting (pictures represent approximate size based upon another apt in the building, but floors are carpet) and ceiling fans throughout and includes a very spacious bedroom with two closets, good size living room/dining room area, kitchen, and bathroom. It has been freshly painted and is available July 1. There is a possibility of mid-late June occupancy, but this will depend upon move-out date of the current tenants.



One of the best features is that the apartment comes with a one-car garage directly beneath. You can park one car in the garage and one directly behind it if you need to. Laundry is in the basement where you also have a lockable storage area. The apartment is located across from Walnut Lane Golf course on Henry Avenue, so it's a very nice area.



The rent is $1,095 plus utilities (gas and electric). Water and sewer and trash collection are included in the rent.



If you are interested, please send some basic information about yourself, who would be living in the apartment and when you are looking to move. We can then set up a time for you to see it. Feel free to ask any questions that we haven't covered. No smoking and no pets.

Small apartment complex located across from Walnut Lane Golf course on Henry Avenue with garage, additional off-street parking, and on-site laundry with lockable storage areas.