All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5986 Henry Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5986 Henry Avenue - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

5986 Henry Avenue - 1

5986 Henry Avenue · (267) 521-9208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Roxborough
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5986 Henry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We have a very nice one-bedroom apartment available on Henry Avenue in Roxborough. The apartment has wall-to-wall carpeting (pictures represent approximate size based upon another apt in the building, but floors are carpet) and ceiling fans throughout and includes a very spacious bedroom with two closets, good size living room/dining room area, kitchen, and bathroom. It has been freshly painted and is available July 1. There is a possibility of mid-late June occupancy, but this will depend upon move-out date of the current tenants.

One of the best features is that the apartment comes with a one-car garage directly beneath. You can park one car in the garage and one directly behind it if you need to. Laundry is in the basement where you also have a lockable storage area. The apartment is located across from Walnut Lane Golf course on Henry Avenue, so it's a very nice area.

The rent is $1,095 plus utilities (gas and electric). Water and sewer and trash collection are included in the rent.

If you are interested, please send some basic information about yourself, who would be living in the apartment and when you are looking to move. We can then set up a time for you to see it. Feel free to ask any questions that we haven't covered. No smoking and no pets.
Small apartment complex located across from Walnut Lane Golf course on Henry Avenue with garage, additional off-street parking, and on-site laundry with lockable storage areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 have any available units?
5986 Henry Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 5986 Henry Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5986 Henry Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5986 Henry Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5986 Henry Avenue - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity